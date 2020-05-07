BARRIE -- An extensive police investigation into a Wasaga Beach residence has resulted in a woman and teen facing a slew of weapons-related charges.

The Huronia West and Collingwood Community Street Crime Units began investigating the house on Berkshire Avenue in April after several complaints from area residents.

Police say they seized large sums of money, a money counter, scales, packaging materials, cocaine, illegal weapons, including a knife, gun and rifle, during a search of the property.

A 33-year-old woman and 17-year-old, both from Wasaga Beach, have been charged with multiple offences.

Both were released from police custody with a future court date.