

CTV Barrie





The Town of Wasaga Beach is withdrawing support from the Collingwood Regional Airport.

The town has provided financial support for the airport for several years, but has decided to opt out following a decision made by the Town of Collingwood last year to list the property.

“Because the Town of Collingwood intends to sell the airport, the Town of Wasaga Beach no longer sees value in continuing its involvement with the facility,” said Mayor Brian Smith.

Smith also expressed disappointment over the Town of Collingwood’s decision to not support the development of a business park that is proposed for next to the airport.

“This lack of support for an economic development project that will provide good jobs in the region is unfortunate,” said Smith.

The decision still has to be ratified by Wasaga Beach council.