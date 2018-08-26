

Twins from Wasaga Beach are celebrating after accomplishing what will likely be one of the greatest mental and physical tests of their lives.

With two boats nearby, Josh and Jake Burella battled the elements on Georgian Bay as they swam 16-kilometres from the Beach 3 Area to the Grain Terminals at Collingwood’s Millennium Park.

The swim is a challenge for anyone on a good day, but wind and waves made it even more challenging today.

“Those swells were big, it was concerning,” says the twins’ mother, Carol Burella, who was inside one of the escorting boats for part of the swim.

Jake and Josh Burella trained eight months for this feat. Today, they spent just over nine hours in the water, which was two hours more than they expected.

“We took a few breaks to eat a few times, it was tricky,” says Josh Burella.

As for what they ate: “jelly beans and Tim Bits.”

Just after 3:30 p.m. the brothers accomplished their goal to the delight of family and friends waiting at the Grain Terminals for their arrival.

“It’s just awesome we were able to do this for such a good cause,” says Jake Burella.

“I saw them walk into the water, and it gave me chilly, honestly. It’s crazy and I’m just really proud of them,” says friend Matt Tipold.

Luke Burella, the twins’ older brother, says the swim was designed to raise awareness for mental health.

“We have a few family members actually that suffer from depression and anxiety and other mental health illnesses. This just started as the twins going to the pool to swim for physical fitness, and then they thought, you know what, it’s such a mental battle, why don’t we try and raise some money and awareness,” he says.

The brothers were hoping to raise about $1,000 dollars at first, but as of tonight, they’re over $2,000 and counting.