Wasaga Beach stands by decision to silence all online commenting on its pages

Barrie, Ont. -

The Town of Wasaga Beach stands by its decision to shut down commenting on its social media pages to block toxic misinformation, but in the days following, several residents reached out upset with the town's decision to hit the mute button.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi pointed the finger at a small group that she says uses the town's platform to "spread their hate, lies and bullying behaviour."

The town says while it aimed to stop the negativity online, shutting down commenting also meant silencing those who comment in a "civil and respectful manner."

Still, the town says the move was necessary because managing online content took staff away from other essential duties.

"The town never wanted its social media platforms to be a place to share false information, and that is why it took such a strict approach in terms of moderating comments," a release by the town states.

The town says it tried several options before turning off commenting online, like cautioning users, hiding offensive remarks, deleting comments and revoking page privileges for repeat offenders.

"People have a right to say what they want, but equally, the town also has a right to moderate its page," the town adds.

Rather than commenting on its social media pages, the town encourages residents to call or email staff with concerns and feedback.