BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Wasaga Beach is scaling back staffing at its beach pods as summer winds down.

The town created four pods in July to deal with masses of people crowding the municipal beach area along Beach Drive.

Town employees have been working daily to monitor the pods and educate visitors about self-screening for COVID-19.

After Labour Day weekend, the pods will only be staffed on weekends, weather permitting.

The pods will remain for public use Monday to Friday, but will not be staffed.

The town expects weekday visits to the beach will drop substantially in the coming weeks and plan to close the pods at the end of the month.