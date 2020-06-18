BARRIE, ONT. -- Wasaga Beach has reopened all of its beachfront-area municipal parking lots.

The town closed the parking lots on May 29 to discourage day-trippers during the pandemic.

The lots are reopening now that Wasaga Beach Provincial Park has opened several of its waterfront parking lots and washrooms.

The provincial park, beach, parking lots and washrooms are reopening as part of the province's phase 2.

Municipal parking lots require a resident parking pass, or users must pay a posted rate.

The Spruce Street lot will continue to be available to parking pass holders only.