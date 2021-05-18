WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- The commercial area along Wasaga Beach's is one step closer to a new look.

On Thursday, councillors will vote on a recommendation by town staff to put Slate Asset Management in charge of redeveloping a stretch of beachfront land.

The firm's concept drawings show a series of multi-storey buildings and a large pier, while mapping lays out a series of phases that move from west to east on lands owned by the town.

While many background studies have been done on redevelopment, the mayor explains the plans are still something of a work in progress.

"This is their concept, however through negotiations... that's when the finer details will be worked out," says Nina Bifolchi.