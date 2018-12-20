

As municipalities across Ontario weigh whether to allow retail cannabis stores in their neighbourhoods, Wasaga Beach town council has decided to opt-out.

A release from the town on Thursday reads in part, “Council would like to have a better sense about the ramifications of retail cannabis operations before it considers allowing them in Wasaga Beach.”

Ontarians can currently purchase recreational cannabis legally through an online government-run store.

Municipalities have until Jan. 22 to decide if they want to host private retail cannabis stores, which are set to open next spring.

The town of Wasaga Beach will have the ability to change its mind, but if it decides down the road to sign on, there's no backing out under the PC government rules.

In recent weeks, several municipalities have chosen to reject retail cannabis stores, some saying they need more time for public consultations.

Huntsville, Orangeville and Owen Sound have decided in favour, while Adjala-Tosorontio joins Wasaga Beach in opting-out.

At this point, roughly 30 of Ontario’s 444 municipalities have formally made their decision, with 10 of those choosing to opt-out, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s website.

- With files from The Canadian Press