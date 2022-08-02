Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old, Wasaga Beach man, Michael Zaakir, who is facing charges for attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

On July 31, just before midnight, OPP officers responded to a home near highway 26 in Stayner, where they found an elderly woman suffering from serious injuries.

She was sexually assaulted and stabbed repeatedly before the suspect took off in her 2011 Chevrolet Colorado white pick-up truck, license plate 3466AM, according to police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.

Zaakir, the suspect, is described as five-foot-eight, 143 pounds, dark skin with brown eyes, a thin mustache, and speaks with a lisp.

“He is known to the community. He is known to travel on his bicycle around the streets of Stayner and to do odd jobs for people,” said Elizabeth Newton, Huronia West OPP.

“If anybody sees him, recognizes him, please contact the police immediately. Everyone should be vigilant, keep their eyes open, keep on the lookout for either him on a bicycle or in that truck, and if they see either contact police immediately, do not approach him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaakir is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police say Zaakir is considered armed and dangerous.