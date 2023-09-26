Wasaga Beach man shocked by big lottery win

Barrie

    A Wasaga Beach man is celebrating turning his $10 instant lottery ticket into $250,000.

    Paul Bowman purchased an instant Cash In ticket at West River Convenience in Wasaga Beach and went to his car to play.

    The 53-year-old said when he matched the number with the top prize, he froze and immediately returned to the store.

    "When the retailer scanned it, I stood there shocked. My hands were shaking. I couldn't believe my eyes," he recalled.

    Bowman shared the news with his mother, who he said didn't believe him.

    "When I showed her the ticket, she thought I won $250. I started to laugh and told her to put her glasses on and count the zeroes. She was full of joy," he said.

    The regular lottery player called the win a "blessing" and said he plans to invest, help his family, and possibly travel.

    "My body is still, but my heart is racing with excitement. I will finally get some sleep tonight knowing this money is officially mine," Bowman said at the OLG Prize Centre while picking up his cheque.

