Wasaga Beach man shocked by big lottery win

A Wasaga Beach man is celebrating turning his $10 instant lottery ticket into $250,000.

Paul Bowman purchased an instant Cash In ticket at West River Convenience in Wasaga Beach and went to his car to play.

The 53-year-old said when he matched the number with the top prize, he froze and immediately returned to the store.

"When the retailer scanned it, I stood there shocked. My hands were shaking. I couldn't believe my eyes," he recalled.

Bowman shared the news with his mother, who he said didn't believe him.

"When I showed her the ticket, she thought I won $250. I started to laugh and told her to put her glasses on and count the zeroes. She was full of joy," he said.

The regular lottery player called the win a "blessing" and said he plans to invest, help his family, and possibly travel.

"My body is still, but my heart is racing with excitement. I will finally get some sleep tonight knowing this money is officially mine," Bowman said at the OLG Prize Centre while picking up his cheque.