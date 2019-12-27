BARRIE -- The K9 unit helped track down a suspected impaired driver who police say ran from his vehicle after crashing it into a cement barrier.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas, provincial police responded to the call in Wasaga Beach. Witnesses told officers the driver ran into a wooded area after driving into the barrier in the area of Eastdale Road and Allenwood Beach.

The man was found a short time later and needed to be treated for a dog bite that police say he got during the arrest.

The 24-year-old Wasaga Beach man faces multiple charges, including failing to provide a breath sample and failing to comply.

He has a future court date in Collingwood.