BARRIE -- A Wasaga Beach man has been charged with 25 offences after provincial police say he failed to obey the conditions of his release order.

Huronia West provincial police arrested the 36-year-old man on Tuesday in a parking lot off Main Street in Wasaga Beach.

They claim he was in possession of a type of stun baton.

He was taken into police custody without incident.

The police say the public helped with the five-day search for the wanted man.