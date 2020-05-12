Wasaga Beach man faces 25 criminal offences, including possessing illegal device
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:16PM EDT
Huronia West OPP say they confiscated this illegal weapon during an arrest on Tues., May 11, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- A Wasaga Beach man has been charged with 25 offences after provincial police say he failed to obey the conditions of his release order.
Huronia West provincial police arrested the 36-year-old man on Tuesday in a parking lot off Main Street in Wasaga Beach.
They claim he was in possession of a type of stun baton.
He was taken into police custody without incident.
The police say the public helped with the five-day search for the wanted man.