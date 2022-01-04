Wasaga Beach man charged with sexual assault

Police arrested a Wasaga Beach man accused of sexual assault in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to provincial police with the Huronia West detachment, officers took the accused into custody after responding to a disturbance call at a Wasaga Beach residence.

Police charged the 44-year-old with one count of sexual assault.

OPP did not provide further details about the incident.

Police released the accused from custody with a scheduled court appearance next month in Collingwood.

They ask anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.