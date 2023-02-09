Wasaga Beach man arrested for making 'serious threats' against police

A Wasaga Beach man faces charges for allegedly making "serious threats" against police.

OPP says staff at the Wasaga Beach detachment received threats from the accused over a 12-hour span on Tuesday.

During the investigation, OPP says it learned the accused was making similar threats towards police in Barrie and several other policing partners and individuals.

A 33-year-old man faces two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, three counts of criminal harassment, harassing communications, and possession of prohibited weapons.

The accused was held in custody with a scheduled court appearance in a Barrie courtroom to answer to the charges.