BARRIE -- A 34-year-old Wasaga Beach man is facing impaired driving charges after police say there was a collision involving a pedestrian.

According to Huronia West OPP, the woman was uninjured when she was struck on River Road West in Wasaga Beach on Monday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle left the scene and was later found and stopped.

Officers say the man blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit.

The accused faces multiple charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.