Wasaga Beach gets a new playground in Mills Park

A new playground will sprout up where the old playground used to be.

The Town of Wasaga Beach has approved $297,558 for the Mills Park playground park revitalization project, which will be constructed by New World Park Solutions.

Located next to the municipal office at 30 Lewis St., the current playground is closing the week of July 18 so the work can begin. It will re-open on approximately Sept. 22.

The tennis courts next to the playground will remain open during the construction.

The project includes the removal of the existing playground structure and wood fibre base.

The installation of new playground equipment and a rubber flooring base will meet the Integrated Accessibility Standards for Outdoor Play Spaces mandate.