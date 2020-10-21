BARRIE, ONT. -- A Wasaga Beach father of three spun his way to $150,000 with The Bigger Spin Instant scratch ticket.

Scott Paterson said he scratched his ticket to reveal he won an in-store spin.

"My heart was pounding when I took the ticket to the store," the 40-year-old construction worker said. "I was watching the spin, and when it landed on $150,000, I couldn't believe it. I kept thinking, please don't have a heart attack."

Paterson said he plans to pay some bills and talk with a financial advisor to make the most of his winnings.

He bought his winning ticket at the Great Canadian Superstore on 45th Street in Wasaga Beach.