Wasaga Beach driver charged for allegedly driving twice the speed limit

A 32-year-old Wasaga Beach resident was pulled over for allegedly driving twice the speed limit early Monday morning.

Police say an officer clocked the individual driving 103 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/hr zone on Dawson Sideroad.

The driver was charged with stunt driving. The driver's vehicle was towed for a 14-day impound, and the accused's license was suspended for 30 days.

A future court date is scheduled for the driver to answer to the charges.