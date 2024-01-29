BARRIE
    • Wasaga Beach driver charged for allegedly driving twice the speed limit

    A Wasaga Beach, Ont. driver got charged for stunt driving in Tiny Township, Ont. on Mon., Jan 28, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A Wasaga Beach, Ont. driver got charged for stunt driving in Tiny Township, Ont. on Mon., Jan 28, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    A 32-year-old Wasaga Beach resident was pulled over for allegedly driving twice the speed limit early Monday morning.

    Police say an officer clocked the individual driving 103 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/hr zone on Dawson Sideroad.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving. The driver's vehicle was towed for a 14-day impound, and the accused's license was suspended for 30 days.

    A future court date is scheduled for the driver to answer to the charges.

