BARRIE, ONT. -- A fire that destroyed two homes in Wasaga Beach on Thursday afternoon has been ruled accidental.

According to Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Michael McWilliam, the blaze started in the garage of one home on Waterview Road and quickly spread to the neighbouring home.

McWilliam said the heat and flames damaged the vinyl siding on a third house.

The actual cause of the fire is unknown and has been deemed "undetermined."

The combined estimated cost of the damage is around $3 million.

No one was injured.