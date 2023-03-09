Wasaga Beach attempted murder suspect caught

A second person was arrested in relation to an attempted murder investigation in Wasaga Beach.

On Feb. 2, 2022, police responded to an address on River Road East in Wasaga Beach, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre and has since recovered.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with its Criminal Investigation Branch, arrested a 30-year-old man on March 8.

The Barrie man was charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement - two counts, break and enter offences, as well as dangerous weapons charges.

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on March 8.