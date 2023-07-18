Wasaga Beach apartment unit uninhabitable after fire tears through bedroom

No significant injuries were reported after a fire inside a Wasaga Beach apartment Tuesday.

Emergency responders were called to a unit on Mosley Street around 4:30 p.m. According to the fire chief, the fire was located inside a bedroom.

One man suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns as he attempted to extinguish the fire using a garden hose.

Damage from the incident is estimated at $50,000. According to the town's fire chief, the unit is no longer habitable.

While an investigation into the exact cause is ongoing, it is not considered to be suspicious.