Wasaga Beach aims to attract more physicians with new medical centre

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Wasaga Beach Friday to officially mark the grand opening of the Town's new medical centre and after-hours clinic.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) presented a cheque to the Town for $438,744 during the ceremony Friday, with $300,000 going towards the operational costs of the new facility on Beck Street.

Dr. Joe Greyling donated the medical clinic and equipment.

"Dr. Greyling's passion for caring for the residents of Wasaga Beach is truly admirable. His contribution of medical equipment to the clinic following his retirement serves as a testament to his standing as a medical professional and a philanthropic pillar within our community," stated Mayor Brian Smith.

The clinic is now open Monday to Friday, with nurse practitioners from the Southern Georgian Bay Community Health Centre offering a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for unattached patients.

The Town hopes to attract more full-time physicians to the area, offering free use of the facility and a $100,000 signing bonus, with half of that up front and the rest paid over five years.

The Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic can accommodate up to three physicians full-time.