Wasaga Beach aims to attract more physicians with new medical centre
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Wasaga Beach Friday to officially mark the grand opening of the Town's new medical centre and after-hours clinic.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) presented a cheque to the Town for $438,744 during the ceremony Friday, with $300,000 going towards the operational costs of the new facility on Beck Street.
Dr. Joe Greyling donated the medical clinic and equipment.
"Dr. Greyling's passion for caring for the residents of Wasaga Beach is truly admirable. His contribution of medical equipment to the clinic following his retirement serves as a testament to his standing as a medical professional and a philanthropic pillar within our community," stated Mayor Brian Smith.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The clinic is now open Monday to Friday, with nurse practitioners from the Southern Georgian Bay Community Health Centre offering a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for unattached patients.
The Town hopes to attract more full-time physicians to the area, offering free use of the facility and a $100,000 signing bonus, with half of that up front and the rest paid over five years.
The Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic can accommodate up to three physicians full-time.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
N.S. police arrest 5 in North Preston, seize shotguns, sub-machine gun
RCMP officers arrested and charged five people for alleged firearms offences in North Preston, N.S., on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at Pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Montreal
A major pro-Palestinian protest is taking place in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement
The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.
Toronto
-
Charges laid in suspected hate crime at Toronto Hebrew school
A man and two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly making threats to a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday – an incident that is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
2 men arrested, third suspect still at large in Oshawa homicide
Durham police have arrested two men and continue to look for a third suspect in connection with the homicide of a 22-year-old man who was found dead in a house fire in Oshawa last March.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
London
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war
Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war — and if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.
-
Two suspects wanted for vehicle theft and credit card fraud
Windsor police have released a video and are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for a motor vehicle theft and fraud.
Calgary
-
Calgary man raises $35K for Alberta Children's Hospital by summiting the worlds eighth tallest mountain
Nepal's Mount Manaslu is close to 8,200 metres above sea level and is tricky in spots according to Jeff Wildeman. He reached the summit of world's eighth -tallest mountain on the morning of September 24th.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP to debate motion on gender pronouns in schools
Members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party are to debate a resolution surrounding gender pronouns in schools and parental consent.
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
-
Sask. man charged with murder following investigation
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.
-
Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust
Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop in Maidstone this summer.
Edmonton
-
'No direct threats' to Edmonton Jewish community but patrols stepped up: police
As war rages between Israel and Hamas roughly 10,000 kilometres away, police and the local public school board have increased security around places in the Alberta capital that are frequented by members of the Jewish community.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP to debate motion on gender pronouns in schools
Members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party are to debate a resolution surrounding gender pronouns in schools and parental consent.
-
City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder after B.C.'s woman's 2022 disappearance
Almost a year after Coquitlam resident Jodine Millar was first reported missing, authorities have announced a suspect has been charged in her murder.
-
Female officers file class-action lawsuit against 12 municipal police departments in B.C.
Six former and current female police officers from B.C. have launched a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender and/or sexual orientation.
-
Court rejects Vancouver landlord's argument that 'extenuating circumstances' were at play in eviction
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.