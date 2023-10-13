Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach aims to attract more physicians with new medical centre

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Wasaga Beach Friday to officially mark the grand opening of the Town's new medical centre and after-hours clinic.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) presented a cheque to the Town for $438,744 during the ceremony Friday, with $300,000 going towards the operational costs of the new facility on Beck Street.

    Dr. Joe Greyling donated the medical clinic and equipment.

    "Dr. Greyling's passion for caring for the residents of Wasaga Beach is truly admirable. His contribution of medical equipment to the clinic following his retirement serves as a testament to his standing as a medical professional and a philanthropic pillar within our community," stated Mayor Brian Smith.

    The clinic is now open Monday to Friday, with nurse practitioners from the Southern Georgian Bay Community Health Centre offering a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for unattached patients.

    The Town hopes to attract more full-time physicians to the area, offering free use of the facility and a $100,000 signing bonus, with half of that up front and the rest paid over five years.

    The Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic can accommodate up to three physicians full-time.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News