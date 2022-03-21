Wasaga Beach adding new paramedic station in east end

Wasaga Beach is adding a new paramedic station to its east end.

Announced Monday, the Town of Wasaga and the County of Simcoe are committing a one-acre parcel of land to the new station.

The County of Simcoe Paramedic Station will be located at 544 River Road West and expects to be in service in 2025, subject to county council approval.

Council approved the sale of the land to the county on March 10. It will ratify its decision on March 24.

"We are very pleased to work with our partners at the County of Simcoe on this project, which ultimately will provide a second paramedic station in our community," Mayor Nina Bifolchi said. "This represents an important investment in Wasaga Beach."

George Cornell, County of Simcoe warden, said it's a decision that needed to be made.

"With our growing population, we're experiencing rising paramedic call volumes across the region. To further address the expanding needs of our communities, we continue to make strategic investments to enhance our services," Cornell said.

"This includes collaborating with our municipal partners to plan for new facilities such as the future County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Wasaga Beach Station, which will serve residents in Wasaga Beach and surrounding communities.

"We're proud to assist our partners at the Town of Wasaga Beach as they move this exciting community project forward."

Wasaga's current paramedic station is being maintained as the second post in the community.