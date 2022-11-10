Wartime film portrays 98-year-old Mount Albert veteran

Mount Albert resident Jim Parks is one of the few remaining veterans who can recall landing with the first wave on Juno Beach on June 6, 1944.

"It's noisy, it's wet, and you're flailing in, and you're just wanting to survive," reminisces the 98-year-old vet. "People always ask, was the water cold? Well, I don't know. You don't think about whether the water's cold. You're just thinking about getting the heck out of there and into the shore," Parks said.

He was a rifleman with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, also known as the Little Black Devils.

In June, Parks' friend Rob Cullen visited Normandy to honour his father, who also served in the war. While on the beach, he came across four men wearing Second World War Winnipeg rifle jackets and said he was shocked to learn their reason for being there.

"We started talking about why we're both there, and he says, 'Yes, we're filming a movie about the Little Black Devils,'" Cullens said.

Cullens said he told the foursome that he, coincidentally, knew one of the Little Black Devils, his friend Jim Parks. "One of the guys goes, 'I'm playing Jim Parks in the movie."

The wartime not-for-profit film, Little Black Devils - From Juno to Putot, is directed by Frederick Jeanne, who said it would be a free teaching resource for schools.

Roughly 200 crew members are volunteering their time on a minimal budget.

A production team, including director Frederick Jeanne, in Normandy, France, films a wartime movie. (Supplied)

Parks admitted to being shocked when he found out about the film.

"My goodness. I mean the fact out of all those units, they picked our unit. And out of all the people in the unit, they show me. What a surprise!"

More than 14,000 Canadians landed on Juno Beach with 1,100 casualties. Parks hopes the movie will bring more awareness about this crucial part of history.

"A very important part of the invasion, the beach itself and Putot when the counterattack was on. I remember digging our trench and felt like we couldn't dig it fast enough to get under cover," the veteran recalled.

The movie is being filmed in five parts, with one already completed. Its director said they hope to have it premiere in May 2024, just in time for the anniversary of D-Day.