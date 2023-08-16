Warrants issued for suspects linked to armed carjacking in Innisfil

South Simcoe police issued warrants for two men identified in connection with an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a senior.

According to police, a man approached the 77-year-old woman in a Tim Horton's parking lot on Commerce Park Drive armed with a knife on May 16, 2022.

They say he grabbed her keys and shoved her to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries.

Police say officers later found the stolen vehicle in another jurisdiction.

Arshdeep Gill, 24, and Navjot Singh, 24, both of no fixed address, are wanted on multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, and vehicle theft.

They are believed to have ties to Peel Region.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 705-436-2141 extension 1027, via email or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.