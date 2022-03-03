Warrant issued for man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Barrie shooting

Police issued a warrant for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Barrie last month that sent two people to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds.

Barrie police say Zia Mohammed Chaudhry is wanted on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault following the shooting on Bayfield Street on Feb. 15.

They say Chaudhry is known to frequent Barrie and Toronto and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is warned not to approach the suspect but immediately call police or 911 if spotted.

Chaudhry has brown skin, straight black hair and brown eyes. He has a thin build and is roughly five feet 10 inches tall.

Police say they do not currently have a suspect picture to release to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting on Bayfield Street near Grove Street around 5 p.m. to contact them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2131.