Provincial police say eight people are facing drug-related offences after seizing cocaine and money during an early morning warrant execution in East Garafraxa Township Friday.

Members of the Dufferin, Nottawasaga, and Caledon Provincial Police Street Units, along with the Emergency response team and Canine Unit executed the controlled drugs and substances act warrant as a result of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than $3000 was seized along with money and drug trafficking evidence.

All eight people have been released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.