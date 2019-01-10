

Provincial police are issuing a warning about a phone scam making the rounds where the caller says you have won millions and a new car.

Police say the caller will tell you that to claim your car and the12.5-million-dollar winnings you need to pay a border tax of $3,500. The scammer will provide a false customs officer’s name and number and ask for credit card information, trans-union or money order. Officers say in some cases the caller has offered to accept gift cards or iTunes cards.

The OPP says legitimate businesses will never accept gift cards of any kind as payment.

To find out more about these scams contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.