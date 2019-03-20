

CTV Barrie





According to the calendar, it’s the first day of spring.

Spring officially arrived at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, and with daytime highs hitting well above the freezing mark, it’s starting to feel more spring-like.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, Dave Phillips, says we are in for some nice weather.

“The first day of spring doesn’t always feel like spring,” he says. “Our models are showing warmer than normal. It looks like there is going to be a legitimate spring this year.”

The weather specialist recalls last year’s temperatures jumping from winter-like right to summer, skipping over the milder temperatures expected in April.

“Spring lasted three minutes last year,” he says. “We went from slush to sweat.”

Phillips says we aren’t out of the woods yet, as Barrie typically still sees some snow during March and April, but the climatologist thinks it will likely be more of a dusting than a dumping.

And as for any snow that may fall, he says, “What nature giveth, it can also taketh away."