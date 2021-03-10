BARRIE --

The snowbanks quickly liquefied as temperatures climbed over the 10-degree mark Wednesday.

Kaelem Bishop seized the opportunity to get started on some spring-cleaning in downtown Collingwood with some help from his obedient robot, 'The ED.'

"The weather is the main thing we can't use it in the rain or the snow, so right now with the sun out, it's the perfect time for it, perfect time for it," Bishop said.

There were more clouds than sunny breaks today but, it was still the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest since mid-November. Whether it was work or play, many found ways to enjoy the sudden change in seasons.

"I was skiing last week, so that was good. I was skiing on Monday; skiing to the bike it's a good way to go," a Collingwood resident said.

It was spring conditions on the ski slopes and the patios around the Village at Blue. Restauranteurs say the break in the weather gave the day a lighter vibe.

"Especially this year, with everything that is happening in the world, people are just happy. You can see smiles even with masks on," said Clip Dustin Lashambe from Copper Blues.

Ski resorts are in good shape to weather the mild spell with more than a meter of packed snow on the hills.

Blue Mountain says they will keep operating as long as possible and are setting their sites on the end of April, maybe even early May.