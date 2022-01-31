Warm your heart by providing a hot meal to those facing food insecurity in Barrie

Meal preparations at the Salvation Army Bayside Mission in Barrie, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) Meal preparations at the Salvation Army Bayside Mission in Barrie, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories