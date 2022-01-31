Warm your heart by providing a hot meal to those facing food insecurity in Barrie

The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre (BBMC) has launched its 'Full Bellies=Happy Hearts' campaign.

The campaign encourages people to sponsor a meal in support of the organization's meal program, which operates seven days a week.

For the month of February, the BBMC is hoping to have 15,000 meals sponsored by businesses, organizations and individuals.

Currently, the BBMC prepares an average of 150 lunches and 400 dinners every day, with the need steadily increasing.

Last year alone, the organization served 163,711 meals to those who would otherwise go hungry.

Participants have the opportunity to sponsor one meal or several meals. The cost of one meal is five dollars.

Those interested are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre at 705-728-3737.