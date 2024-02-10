BARRIE
Barrie

    • Warm winter temperatures across the region expected to end

    Warm winter temperatures continue to break records across the region.

    "Today feels certainly cooler than yesterday, but it's still going to be well above normal," says David Phillips from Environment Canada.

    "A high of five, that's about eight degrees warmer than it should be for this time of the year."

    Phillips says atmospheric rivers that hit California are to blame.

    "All that energy has tracked right through to the heart of North America and headed into the Eastern Prairies and right into Ontario," says Phillips.

    However, Phillips says it's not quite time to put your snow shovels away just yet.

    "We still have several weeks to go, and our model seems to suggest that. We think it will be normal to maybe slightly warmer than normal, but it's not over," says Phillips.

    Phillips says temperatures are expected to plummet this week and that the warm streak will come to an end.

