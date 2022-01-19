Warm-up vehicle thefts under investigation in south Simcoe

Vehicles left unattended to warm up in driveways are sitting targets for thieves, police say.

Warm-up vehicle thefts are being investigated in areas of South Simcoe following multiple recently reported incidents.

Police say three vehicles were stolen while left unattended in driveways to warm up in Bradford and Innisfil.

"Police are reminding residents not to leave their vehicles running while unattended," a release by South Simcoe Police on Wednesday stated.

Officers encourage keeping vehicles in a locked garage if possible, using a steering wheel lock and installing a lock on data ports.

"We also encourage residents to prevent thefts from vehicles by ensuring their vehicles are locked while unattended and valuables removed from plain sight," the release continued.

Police urge anyone with security or dash cam video of suspicious activity to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

"Be a good neighbour and keep an eye out for suspicious persons or vehicles. Report suspicious activity immediately to police," South Simcoe Police concluded.