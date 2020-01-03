BARRIE -- Police say an armed robbery that took place last month in Bolton led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and a minor.

Caledon OPP says that on Fri., Dec. 20th, the suspect used a gun to threaten a victim and stole that person's watch and necklace before getting into a vehicle and taking off.

Officers say they found a female driving the suspect vehicle, which they say had been stolen from Toronto.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from Brampton and charged the teen with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, also from Brampton, faces multiple charges, including armed robbery.