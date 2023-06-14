Wanted man arrested in Barrie after collision with police cruiser

Police in Barrie apprehended a man wanted on arrest warrants after they say he struck a police cruiser with his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene.

According to police, the accused was backing out of a parking space in a Bayfield Street parking lot late Tuesday night when the vehicle hit the front of the police cruiser.

Police say the driver tried to flee but stopped after the officer ran after the car.

They say the 26-year-old man was wanted on two outstanding warrants by Waterloo Regional Police for several "serious criminal offences."

He was transported to Waterloo, where he is scheduled to appear in court.