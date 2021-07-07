BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday in Bracebridge.

Walk-in appointments are available between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. for Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older who need an mRNA shot (Pfizer and Moderna).

The doses are available while supplies last. Residents should arrive prepared to possibly wait outside.

Anyone needing a second dose must have had their first mRNA dose 28 days prior, and for those who had the AstraZeneca, there needs to be an eight-week interval before getting a second dose.

The clinic is located at the Bracebridge Sportsplex at 110 Clearbrook Trail.

Complete information on how to book or cancel an appointment and where clinics are located is available here.

The health unit posts updates for walk-in vaccination availability on its Facebook page daily.