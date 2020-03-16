Walk-in clinics temporarily closed to public in Barrie
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 12:33PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 12:54PM EDT
Walk-in clinic file image.
BARRIE -- Walk-in clinics in Barrie are temporarily closed.
A notice on the Barrie and Community Family Medicine Clinics states they will reopen with modified hours and services.
Health workers are being redirected to work at assessment centres across the city.
Barrie's hospital has locked several doors to prevent unnecessary entry.
Screeners in protective gear are greeting folks at the doors at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Before entering, patients are asked a series of questions, and visiting hours are restricted.
Anyone experiencing the following symptoms is asked to go directly to the nearest emergency department:
- extreme difficulty breathing
- severe abdominal pain
- severe chest pain
- severe allergic reaction / throat closing
- severe emotional distress / hallucinations