BARRIE -- Walk-in clinics in Barrie are temporarily closed.

A notice on the Barrie and Community Family Medicine Clinics states they will reopen with modified hours and services.

Health workers are being redirected to work at assessment centres across the city.

Barrie's hospital has locked several doors to prevent unnecessary entry.

Screeners in protective gear are greeting folks at the doors at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Before entering, patients are asked a series of questions, and visiting hours are restricted.

Anyone experiencing the following symptoms is asked to go directly to the nearest emergency department: