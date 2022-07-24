Walk for Chiari returns in Bradford

The annual Walk for Chiari kicked off on Saturday in Bradford.

After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of people came together to raise awareness and funds to support those with the rare brain condition

The walk was helped organized by Jennifer Donkin whose son, Mason, was diagnosed with Chiari in 2017.

“It’s amazing to be back. As soon as we were told by the town That we were able to host the event we instantly just jumped on the planning mode,” said Donkin.

This years Walk for Chiari was the fourth time the event has taken place in Bradford.

Organizers say the goal is to raise funds for Sick Kids Hospital, where Mason has been receiving care for the last number of years.

“We have a goal of 50 thousand dollars but in our hearts it doesn’t end there,” said Frank Donkin, Mason’s father.

“there’s so much more to give back to Sick Kids, number one, we feel, and to help grow the research centre.”

The Donkin’s are hoping to create a research Centre for Chiari which would be the first of its kind in Canada.