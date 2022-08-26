Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to end violence against women

People of all ages and genders will put on high-heeled shoes to take a stand against violence against women.

The 13th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event will return to Heritage Park in Barrie next month to benefit the Women and Children's Shelter. The walk serves as the organization's primary fundraiser of the year, helping to spread critical awareness.

"We want our community to know that violence is happening against women. Primarily, it's happening right here in the City of Barrie," says Theresa Maclennan, the executive director. "The more people that we get to come out and participate in the walk, they are also saying that we are all committed to ending violence against women, and it is key that we have the voices of both men and women to end violence against women."

High-heeled shoes, as well as other options will be available for participants of all genders to have for the walk to send the symbolic message of walking in 'her shoes'.

Maclennan says that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the shelter particularly hard and says demand for services is only rising.

The 27-bed shelter consistently operates over capacity, housing up to 35 people at a given time.

"We have to acknowledge that violence against women and human trafficking is happening right here in our lovely city of Barrie," says Maclennan. "It is a beautiful city, but there are so many women who are experiencing violence, and we need to help them. We cannot do that without the community's support."

The shelter aims to raise about $400,000 annually through fundraisers. It has always set a $50,000 goal for the walk and hopes to reach that figure for the first time this year.

"Help us to help women and children create a new life. Help those kids to break that cycle of violence so that they don't grow up in the same abusive relationships or in a relationship where they are going to be abused," says Maclennan. "We do not want to do that. We can end violence against women. We can break that cycle of violence, but we can only do that with our community partners and our supporters."

Complete information on the walk and how to get involved is available here.