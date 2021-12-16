W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford placed in hold and secure

W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford has been placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning.

The Simcoe County District School Board tweeted to say that police are investigating a "situation" at the school that started at 8 a.m.

The school board said staff and students are safe and that it would provide updates as they become available.

A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.

