W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford placed in hold and secure
W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford, Ont. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford has been placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning.
The Simcoe County District School Board tweeted to say that police are investigating a "situation" at the school that started at 8 a.m.
The school board said staff and students are safe and that it would provide updates as they become available.
A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.
All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.
Check back often for updates.
