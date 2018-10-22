

Wide-spread issues with the online voting system prompted several municipalities across the region and parts of Ontario to extend their voting hours.

Municipalities that will offer voting on Tuesday until 8 p.m. are:

Bracebridge

Muskoka Lakes

Innisfil

Gravenhurst

Collingwood

Georgian Bay

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Owen Sound

Huntsville

Penetanguishene

Town of Blue Mountains

Lake of Bays

Oro-Medonte

We will have full coverage of the results as they become available.