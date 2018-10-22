Featured
Voting extended as online issues hit Election Day
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 11:49PM EDT
Wide-spread issues with the online voting system prompted several municipalities across the region and parts of Ontario to extend their voting hours.
Municipalities that will offer voting on Tuesday until 8 p.m. are:
- Bracebridge
- Muskoka Lakes
- Innisfil
- Gravenhurst
- Collingwood
- Georgian Bay
- Bradford West Gwillimbury
- Owen Sound
- Huntsville
- Penetanguishene
- Town of Blue Mountains
- Lake of Bays
- Oro-Medonte
We will have full coverage of the results as they become available.