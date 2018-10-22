Wide-spread issues with the online voting system prompted several municipalities across the region and parts of Ontario to extend their voting hours.

Municipalities that will offer voting on Tuesday until 8 p.m. are:

  • Bracebridge
  • Muskoka Lakes
  • Innisfil
  • Gravenhurst
  • Collingwood
  • Georgian Bay
  • Bradford West Gwillimbury
  • Owen Sound
  • Huntsville
  • Penetanguishene
  • Town of Blue Mountains
  • Lake of Bays
  • Oro-Medonte

We will have full coverage of the results as they become available.