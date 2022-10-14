Voters can now cast their ballots in Barrie

Voting started Friday morning in Barrie with several ways for residents to cast their ballots in the municipal election.

Voter information cards contain an individual voter PIN and instructions for voting either online or by phone.

Voters are urged not to provide their PIN to anyone, including candidates and their team members.

Anyone without a PIN or who requires assistance can also vote in person.

Voting Assistance Centres will open at the following locations:

Barrie City Hall - 70 Collier Street

City-wide Voting Assistance Centres

Dates and times:

Sat., Oct.15 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

Sun., Oct. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 17 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 18 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 19 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 20 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 22 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 24 – Final Voting Day - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations:

Parkview Centre for Seniors - 189 Blake Street

East Bayfield Community Centre - 80 Livingstone Street East

Dorian Parker Community Centre - 227 Sunnidale Road

Lampman Lane Community Centre - 59 Lampman Lane

Covenant Christian Reformed Church - 101 Ardagh Road

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre - 171 Mapleton Avenue

Allandale Recreation Centre - 190 Bayview Avenue

Painswick Branch - Barrie Public Library - 48 Dean Avenue

Surface Water Treatment Plant - 20 Royal Parkside Drive

A voter bus will be open at the following locations:

Sat., Oct. 15

City Hall, 70 Collier Street - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chris’ No Frills, 319 Blake Street - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 17

Park Place, 100 Mapleview Drvie East - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Walmart Superstore Barrie South, 35 Mapleview Drive West - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart,

831 Big Bay Point Road - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Zehrs, 620 Yonge Street - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 18

Georgian College, 1 Georgian Drive - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

North Barrie Crossing, 547 Cundles Road East - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Zehrs, 11 Bryne Drive - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart Superstore Barrie North, 450 Bayfield Street - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.