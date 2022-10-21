Voter turnout trends downwards in Simcoe County

As we head into another election, voter turnout for municipalities once again appears to be heading in the wrong direction.

Some municipalities have seen slight increases in their advance voting numbers across Simcoe County but all trends indicate turnout will be low on Monday.

"About 15 per cent of voters have voted so far, which is about the same as we saw in 2018," said Wendy Cooke, City of Barrie clerk. "Numbers have dropped over the last several election cycles."

The City of Barrie saw 30 per cent of voters turnout four years ago, eight per cent lower than the provincial average of 38 per cent, according to the Association of Municipalities Ontario. That figure was the lowest the association has ever recorded since it began recording turnout data in 1982.

"There's a variety of factors at play," said Cooke. "One of which, of course, we've had two elections in the past year, a third one, voter fatigue is setting in."

Wasaga Beach's voter turnout has been among the highest in Simcoe County thus far at 33 per cent, while Orillia has seen a slight bump from its figures from the prior election.

"It's at about 10, 15 per cent in voter turnout right now, a bit of an increase," said Steve Clarke, outgoing Orillia mayor. "But even if we trend the way we are on Election Day, the voter turnout percentage overall would still disappointing."

Clarke said municipalities are taking notice of the downward trend and are looking for ways to solve the challenge.