Vote for the worst roads in Simcoe Muskoka
It's that time of year when the weather gets warmer, the snow melts, and the potholes appear on city roads.
Simcoe Muskoka drivers once again have the chance to voice their concerns with the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.
"It's a time where we have a heightened awareness of what's happening on our roads. Particularly this year, we've had a pretty significant snowfall, lots of freezing and thawing out periods," says CAA assistant vice president of Government and Community Relations Teresa Di Felice.
The popular campaign is in its 18th year and allows drivers across the province to vote on the worst roads in their city.
"This is an opportunity for Ontarians to have their say and share where they feel there are bad roads they regularly travel or commute on, and get the attention of their local government officials," says Di Felice.
The campaign is not only used to bring awareness to poor road surfaces.
"You can also nominate roads because of congestion, poor timing of traffic lights, as well as pedestrian and cyclist's lack of safe infrastructure," says Di Felice.
Last year, three Barrie roads ranked in the top 5 worst list of Ontario's central region.
Bell Farm Road topped the list, with Essa and Huronia roads following closely behind.
Bell Farm Road also made the top five list in 2019. Essa Road has been in the top five since 2018.
However, there is some good news on the horizon.
"$13.8 million has been dedicated to widening Bell Farm Road to three lanes and adding bike lanes and sidewalks between St.Vincent and Duckworth Street. That project should be nearing completion sometime this year," says Di Felice.
Drivers have until April 19 to vote for what they think is the worst road to travel online.
The final list will be released in early June after a technical analysis of the roads is completed.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia's Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
Tornado strikes New Orleans as severe weather sweeps Deep South
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
Ottawa mayor urges feds to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses
The mayor of Canada's capital city is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms.
Wikileaks' Assange to wed partner Stella Moris in prison ceremony
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two security guards.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
Ottawa
-
Wear your mask, please: Some Ottawa businesses continue public health measure
Despite the province lifting the mask mandate, some Ottawa businesses are asking patrons to keep wearing them for the time being.
-
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing
Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
London
-
Police remain tight-lipped about details of shooting near Clinton, Ont. on Sunday
There are more questions than answers as Huron County OPP continues to investigate a shooting near Clinton, Ont. Sunday evening.
-
Political push for new indoor mask by-law in London fails to gain support
London will not enact tougher indoor masking rules than Ontario.
-
Worst roads in the province survey open for nominations
Spring brings flowers, warmer temperatures and potholes.
Northern Ontario
-
Province provides more than $5M for long-term care homes in North Bay
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Tuesday that as part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will provide more than $5 million for long-term care homes in the Nipissing region.
-
Nipissing prof says Liberal, NDP policies have been moving closer for some time
David Tabachnick, political science professor at Nipissing University in North Bay, said the Liberals have been moving closer to NDP positions for some time.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartments
The Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
Windsor
-
Feds, province expected to make $4B EV battery plant announcement in Windsor
The federal and provincial governments will be in Windsor Wednesday where they’re expected to announce details around a $4 billion joint-venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution for the first Lithium-Ion battery production plant in Canada.
-
Windsor police chief announces retirement
Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno is retiring from her position before the end of her five-year contract.
-
Small Windsor school - big Best Buy grant to support Lego robotics team
Hetherington Elementary has received $10,000 from retail giant Best Buy to buy new robots and laptops.
Calgary
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Tourism industry optimistic about summer, but businesses need to find staff
After struggling through the pandemic, Alberta’s tourism sector is looking towards summer 2022, while trying to regain the staff it lost.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
Saskatoon rental vacancy rate drops as demand increases
It was tougher to find a place to rent in Saskatoon in 2021, according to a survey by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Battle brewing over Kenney leadership vote logistics, with up to 20k expected
A group of UCP officials is calling on the party to honour its plan to vote on Premier Jason Kenney's leadership in Red Deer and only there, as the number of registered voters could be nearly 10 times what was expected.
Vancouver
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remain
Metro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
-
Employee at Nesters Market punched in the face while trying to stop theft
A worker at a Nesters Food Market in Vancouver was hit so hard by an alleged thief on Monday, his glasses were knocked off his face.