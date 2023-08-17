Vote for Barrie's best 'Places and Spaces'

In July, Barrie residents were asked to submit their favourite places and spaces in Barrie.

City staff say they know the city has so many unique and wonderful areas, but they are looking for the top spots.

Now they need residents’ help to narrow down the list.

The City is asking residents to vote for their favourites from the most popular submissions:

Sunnidale Park

North Shore Trail

Heritage Park

Centennial Park & Beach

Ardagh Bluffs

Southshore Park and walking path

The Gables Park

Wyman Jacques Arboretum

Nelson Lookout

Minet's Point Park & Beach

Johnson's Beach

Kempenfelt Park

Tyndale Park

Painswick Park

St. Vincent Park

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

Farmers’ Market

Bear Creek Eco Park

Barrie Public Library

Tollendale Woods Park

Residents can vote for their favourite places and spaces from the list by August 28 via

The City will feature the top spots in the 2024 Waste Collection Calendar.