THORNBURY, ONT. -- The holiday feeling is alive again in Thornbury days after Christmas decorations were stolen and damaged from outside the Errinrung seniors' home.

Volunteers across the community came together to donate their time and money to replace and repair the long-term care home's holiday display to brighten the season for the residents.

"I'm just a kid at heart, so I love decorations," said Kay Taylor, Errinrung resident.

The facility's staff had set up an elaborate display with twinkling lights, inflatables, and woodland creatures, only to find it all damaged and stolen Monday morning.

Since posting the incident to social media, staff said the response from the community has been remarkable. "We had an overwhelming response from the community - people wanting to come together," Errinrung executive director Leanne Haynes said. "It was unbelievable."

The money raised will be used to purchase stocking stuffers for the residents inside the home.

Meanwhile, exterior security cameras have been installed at the home in the event a Grinch returns.

The OPP is encouraging anyone with information on the vandalism and theft to contact them or Crime Stoppers.