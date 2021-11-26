Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.

Volunteers are needed to assist clients, monitor lineups, disinfect high-touch surfaces and screen anyone upon entry.

The shifts are four hours and could be indoors or out.

Each volunteer has to wear personal protective equipment, such as a face mask, during the entire shift.

Clinic volunteers must be at least 18 years or older.

Complete information on how to apply is available here.