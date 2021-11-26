Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Barrie, Ont. -
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
Volunteers are needed to assist clients, monitor lineups, disinfect high-touch surfaces and screen anyone upon entry.
The shifts are four hours and could be indoors or out.
Each volunteer has to wear personal protective equipment, such as a face mask, during the entire shift.
Clinic volunteers must be at least 18 years or older.
