BARRIE, ONT. -- For the first time in four months, Lee Black walked through the doors into his mother's long-term care home.

"Last time I saw her was March. March 14th... around there, I think. I think I was one of the last ones in the building before everything got shut down," Black said.

Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie reopened its facility to family members after the Ford government eased restrictions on seniors' homes visits.

With a clean bill of health and prescreening, up to two visitors can head indoors at Ontario long-term care homes.

At Woods Park, everyone must remain two metres, or six-feet, apart and are still separated by plexiglass, much like the outdoor visits.

Catherine Dougherty, Woods Park Community Resource Coordinator, said the only real difference between the indoor and outdoor visits is not having to contend with Mother Nature.

"Not a horribly lot has changed except that now you can visit even if it's bad weather," Dougherty explained.

COVID testing is also not required of anyone opting for an outdoor visit.

Staff members with IOOF in Barrie has offered outdoor and virtual visits during the pandemic. Moving indoors provides more ways for families and their loved ones to connect.

Each facility's indoor visit protocols may vary. How they are carried out is at the discretion of the staff.

The IOOF staff chose a common area rather than allowing visits in resident's rooms.

"We want to protect our residents, and we do not want extra traffic going through our resident home areas," said Garry Hopkins, IOOF Senior Homes CEO.

Hopkins said this next step provides some form of normalcy in a time of such uncertainty.