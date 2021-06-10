BARRIE, ONT. -- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its reopening plan to patient visitors.

Starting Friday at 10:00 a.m., the doors to the Barrie hospital will open to a limited number of visitors as part of a staged plan.

“People have understood that visitor restrictions were an important safety precaution taken during the pandemic, but we recognize that the separation was very difficult for patients and their loved ones,” said Nancy Savage, the executive vice president of Patient and Family Experience.

The first step comes with a few guidelines. Patients can choose a main visitor, and an alternate, and visits must be scheduled in advance.

RVH will allow patients to have one visitor over the age of 16 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.