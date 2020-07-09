BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit is advising people not to swim or fish in Little Lake Park in Midland.

The health unit is concerned about possible blue-green algae in the lake that can be harmful to humans and animals.

Blue-green algae can make the water look like green pea soup or a turquoise paint.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that would result in headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms could be more serious if swallowed in large quantities.

Water samples will be collected from the lake to be analyzed for algae blooms.

In the meantime, the health unit cautions against any activities in the lake, including swimming, bathing, cooking, washing or eating fish caught in the lake.

And because wind and water currents can move the algae blooms, the health unit is cautioning the public about the entire lake.